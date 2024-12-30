Land Record Assistant Caught Accepting Bribe in Assam's Bajali

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, on Monday trapped red-handed a Land Record Assistant in Bajali district for allegedly accepting bribe, reports said.

The tainted official has been identified as Daneswar Daimary, Land Record Assistant of the Bajali Revenue Circle.

Daimary was nabbed after he accepted bribe in his office from the complainant for land partition matter. As per sources, the office had been a hub of extensive corruption for a prolonged period, leading to this decisive action.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Meanwhile, taking to platform ‘X’, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Daneswar Daimary, Land Record Assistant, O/O CO, Bajali Revenue Circle, Dist-Bajali, immediately after he accepted bribe in his office from the complainant for land partition matter.”