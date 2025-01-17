Police Raid Wedding Hall in Guwahati, Groom Arrested for Child Marriage

A shocking case of child marriage was uncovered near the Fatasil Ambari Police Station in Guwahati, leading to the arrest of the groom.

The incident took place at Vishal Marriage Hall, where Manish Gupta, a resident of Dhirenpara’s Itabhata area, was allegedly getting married. Acting on information, the police arrived at the venue on Thursday and apprehended Gupta in the middle of the ceremony.

A case (09/25) has been registered at Fatasil Police Station in connection with the incident. Gupta is currently being held in police custody as further investigations continue.

