Hemanga Thakuria, Himangshu Baishya End Feud Over Cake and Cricket After CM’s Intervention

In a surprising display of political reconciliation, Palashbari MLA Hemanga Thakuria and BJP leader Himangshu Shekhar Baishya put aside recent differences in a heartwarming gesture of goodwill, following remarks by the Chief Minister urging restraint.

The Palashbari constituency has been under intense political scrutiny in recent days. A viral audio clip of MLA Hemanga Thakuria and subsequent press statements in which he indirectly referenced Himangshu Shekhar Baishya as a ticket aspirant had escalated tensions, leading to a minor scuffle between supporters of the two leaders. MP Bijuli Kalita had to step in to mediate the situation, which also caught the attention of the Chief Minister.

Today, however, the atmosphere was entirely different. At the RB High School playground, during a sports event commemorating Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 101st birth anniversary, both leaders shared a light-hearted moment. Smiling and cordial, Hemanga and Himangshu first fed each other cake, signaling an end to recent hostilities.

The reconciliation extended beyond a symbolic gesture. The two also teamed up for a friendly cricket match, with Hemanga taking the bat and Himangshu running between wickets. Together, they scored over a hundred runs, celebrating each milestone with mutual applause and laughter.

The event not only delighted supporters but also sent a message that even in the heat of political rivalry, gestures of camaraderie and unity remain possible. Today’s scene in Palashbari stands as a testament to the power of sports and simple goodwill in bridging political divides.

