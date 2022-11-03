High-Level Meeting With SPs Chaired By Assam CM Concludes

A high-level meeting with the Superintendents of Police, chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ended on Wednesday.
Several important topics were discussed as a part of an intensive meeting which was chaired by the Assam CM.
According to reports, CM Sarma touched upon the mistakes of every police station in cases and enquired about them.
In addition, he also made enquiries about the Assam Police’s fight against the drugs menace in the state.
Meanwhile, another such brainstorming session will be held after six months. The next meeting will be held in Assam’s Bongaigaon, he informed.
At the end of the session, the Director General of Police (DGP) in Assam, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta addressed the media.
In his address, he reaffirmed Assam Police’s stance against drinking while on duty. He said that Assam Police has always remained tough against such a gross violation of rules.
“All police personnel who are drunk while on duty, will be immediately removed from service,” DGP Mahanta said.
It may be noted that CM Sarma chaired a high-level meeting with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati on Wednesday.
In the meeting, deliberations were made on effective governance, law and order and implementation of various welfare schemes.
Mission Basundhara 2.0 and Mission Bhumiputra were discussed in the high-level meeting today.
Speaking to media persons after the meet, CM Sarma said, “Work related to the acceleration of Mission Basundhara 2.0 will start from mid-November. This decision has been taken in regard to the Deori Autonomous Council elections. The work was slated to begin on November 6.”
“100 percent work of Mission Bhumiputra has been accomplished in Majuli. In other districts of Assam, 70 to 80 percent work has been completed,” the chief minister further said.
Apart from these discussions, special focus was also laid on the series of events planned for the 400th birth year celebrations of Lachit Barphukan.