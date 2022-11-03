High-Level Meeting With SPs Chaired By Assam CM Concludes

A high-level meeting with the Superintendents of Police, chaired by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ended on Wednesday.

Several important topics were discussed as a part of an intensive meeting which was chaired by the Assam CM.

According to reports, CM Sarma touched upon the mistakes of every police station in cases and enquired about them.

In addition, he also made enquiries about the Assam Police’s fight against the drugs menace in the state.

Meanwhile, another such brainstorming session will be held after six months. The next meeting will be held in Assam’s Bongaigaon, he informed.

At the end of the session, the Director General of Police (DGP) in Assam, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta addressed the media.

In his address, he reaffirmed Assam Police’s stance against drinking while on duty. He said that Assam Police has always remained tough against such a gross violation of rules.

“All police personnel who are drunk while on duty, will be immediately removed from service,” DGP Mahanta said.