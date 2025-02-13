Himanta Biswa Sarma Emerges India’s Best Chief Minister

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has emerged as the Best Chief Minister in India, according to the latest Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey conducted by a leading publication group in February 2025.

With an impressive 55.4% satisfaction rating, CM Sarma has surpassed several of his counterparts, reinforcing his strong public mandate and governance excellence.

His popularity has steadily increased over the past two years, with satisfaction ratings of 50.8% in August 2024, 48.6% in February 2024, and 49.2% in August 2023. This consistent upward trajectory highlights the growing trust in his leadership and the transformative impact of his policies on the state.

In contrast, Chief Ministers from states such as Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and Karnataka have recorded comparatively lower satisfaction ratings, further solidifying Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership as a benchmark in national governance. His emphasis on infrastructure development, social welfare, economic growth, and law enforcement reforms has positioned Assam as a model state.

Over the past three years, Assam has witnessed significant advancements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and law enforcement, with key initiatives fostering development and improving lives. The latest survey results reaffirm the Assam Chief Minister's reputation as a dynamic and visionary leader.

As Advantage Assam 2.0 approaches, the survey further strengthens the state's position as a promising investment destination, presenting a compelling case for potential investors keen on Assam’s rapidly evolving business landscape.