Assam CM Promotes State’s Vision for Growth and Investment in Singapore

On the second day of his official visit to Singapore, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma continued his robust engagements, focusing on boosting ties between Assam and Singapore in key sectors such as semiconductor technology, green energy, and skills development.

The day began with a high-level meeting with His Excellency Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Industry of Singapore. CM Sarma highlighted Assam's strategic role in strengthening Indo-ASEAN relations and underscored the state’s potential as a business-friendly destination. He called for increased collaboration between Assam and Singapore, particularly in the fast-growing semiconductor sector, which is expected to play a pivotal role in Assam's economic future.

Following this meeting, he engaged in a breakfast roundtable with leaders from Singapore’s semiconductor industry. The discussions centred around Assam’s ambitious plans to build a robust semiconductor ecosystem, with the Chief Minister inviting industry leaders to explore investment opportunities during the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit.

Expressing his gratitude to key players in the industry, CM Sarma posted on X, “Really grateful to Tata Electronics, Fuji Machine Mfg, Keysight Tech, Nordson Corp, Lintec Corp, Cohu Ink, Ecosoftt, Toppan Photomasks, Singapore Business Federation, and Indian Ocean Group for joining today’s discussions. Look forward to meeting you all at the #AdvantageAssam2.”

Later in the day, Dr. Sarma took part in the Advantage Assam Roadshow, addressing business leaders from over 200 companies. The CM laid out his vision of a “New Assam”—an economy driven by efficiency, transparency, and investment-friendly policies. He emphasized Assam’s rapid growth trajectory, with the state’s GSDP expected to reach $143 billion in the coming years. He further outlined the ambitious infrastructure goals, including the construction of 15 kilometres of road per day and a target of 6,000MW of clean energy by 2030.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Assam's commitment to fostering a disciplined workforce, strengthening law and order, and providing tailored incentives through a streamlined single-window clearance system. He noted Assam’s impressive infrastructure investments, currently valued at $12.2 billion, and how these investments will drive the state's economic growth.

The Chief Minister also touched upon the growing trade relationship between India and Singapore, which saw a significant leap in bilateral trade to $35.6 billion in 2023-24. With Singapore now being India’s 6th largest trading partner, he emphasized Assam’s central role in further enhancing this partnership.

In the afternoon, the Chief Minister visited the campuses of AEM Singapore and Silicon Box to get firsthand insights into how Singapore has built its semiconductor ecosystem. During these visits, CM Sarma interacted with leaders from prominent companies, such as AEM Holdings, Cleantech, Lewe Engineering, and STATS Chippac, to explore best practices for implementing similar initiatives in Assam.

CM Sarma expressed his gratitude on social media, saying, “I am extremely grateful to the Chairman and CEOs of AEM Holdings, Cleantech, Lewe Engineering, STATS Chippac, Leaders from Enterprise SG, Akribis Systems, PEP Innovation, MTI, and Temasek Polytechnic for their valuable time and inputs today.”

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also hosted a working lunch with key stakeholders and investors, many of whom expressed strong interest in contributing to Assam’s growth story.

As the day came to a close, he took time to interact with the Assamese diaspora in Singapore, who had eagerly awaited the opportunity to meet their leader. The heartfelt conversation was followed by a dinner, providing the CM with a chance to connect with the community before his departure for Guwahati.

The visit is shaping up to be a defining chapter in Assam’s journey toward economic prosperity, with the Chief Minister’s vision of building a sustainable, growth-oriented future for the state gaining international traction.

CM Sarma will return to Guwahati tomorrow, bringing with him valuable insights and strengthened ties that will pave the way for Assam’s development in the years ahead.