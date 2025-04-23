"Hindus Must Stand United And...": Assam CM on Pahalgam Terror Attack

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists. Describing the incident as both “tragic” and “reprehensible,” Sarma expressed confidence that India would respond firmly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The incident that occurred in Pahalgam is deeply condemnable and saddening. I am confident that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the country will give a fitting response. Pakistan will be held accountable and will face due punishment," Sarma stated in a sharp rebuke.

The Chief Minister also sounded a note of caution regarding internal security, urging citizens and authorities to remain vigilant against elements within India that may sympathize with Pakistan. He stressed that the victims were targeted solely for their religious identity.

“The terrorists asked just one question—whether the victims were Hindus. They did not care about caste or category. This was a targeted assault on Hindus. In such times, Hindus must stand united and resolute in their response to Pakistan,” Sarma added.

He also criticized recent provocative statements made by Pakistan’s army chief, who referred to Hindus as enemies. “We do not use such language, but the tone and words used by Pakistan’s military leadership must be taken seriously. We must learn from this and respond accordingly,” Sarma warned.

The Pahalgam attack is being seen as one of the most severe terror strikes in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Despite the gravity of the situation, the government has yet to officially confirm the exact number of casualties.

Security has been significantly heightened in the region, with Army troops deployed at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam—the site of the attack.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the victims at the Government Hospital in Anantnag earlier in the day. He also inspected the attack site at Baisaran meadow, first taking an aerial survey by helicopter before being briefed by security officials on the ongoing counter-terror operations.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level security review meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, and other top officials to assess the evolving security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.