12 Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for 2021 Udali Doctor Assault Case in Assam

In a significant ruling, a court in Hojai district has convicted 12 individuals involved in the brutal assault of healthcare workers during the 2021 Udali doctor assault case. The court handed down sentences of up to 10 years in prison, marking an important step in the pursuit of justice.

The attack took place in 2021 at the Udali COVID Care Center, around 170 km from Guwahati, following the death of a COVID-19 patient. Dr. Seuj Senapati, along with other medical staff, was brutally assaulted by a mob. Dr. Senapati, who sustained severe injuries, was later transferred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced treatment.

A chargesheet was filed within 29 days, naming 36 individuals, including three minors. The accused were charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Disaster Management Act, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP), and the Assam Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act.

The attack shocked the entire state and sparked widespread public outrage. Hojai's Superintendent of Police, Barun Purkayastha, praised the swift investigation and legal action. Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) also expressed appreciation for the investigation team, stating on X, "In the infamous Doctor Assault case of Udali - Hojai of 2021, the competent court has pronounced 12 accused persons guilty and awarded imprisonment up to 10 years."

This verdict has been widely praised as a strong stance against violence toward healthcare workers, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and serves as a crucial reminder of the need to protect and respect frontline medical professionals. The judgment emphasizes the importance of accountability in such cases.