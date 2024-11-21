Guwahati: Man’s Leg Severed in Cylinder Blast at Raas Festival Food Stall

A gas cylinder explosion was reported at the ongoing Raas Festival in Guwahati’s Lokhra, leaving one individual severely injured.

The blast occurred at a fast-food stall, which drew large crowds from across the city. Sources said that the injured individual had his leg severed as a result of the blast.

The victim was quickly rushed to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), where he is currently receiving treatment.

The Raas Festival, organized by the South Guwahati Raas Festival Committee, is an annual cultural event celebrated with great fervor where numerous food stalls and attractions are set up.

Reports suggest that the explosion may have been caused by improper handling of the gas cylinder used in one of the makeshift food stalls.