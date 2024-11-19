CBI Files Chargesheet Against Dipankar Barman, Sumi Borah Denied Bail

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a preliminary chargesheet against Dipankar Barman, the prime accused in the DB Stock Broking scam. The 72-page chargesheet was filed before a special CBI court on Tuesday, reports claimed.

According to the reports, the chargesheet implicates Barman’s role in the scam with details of his investments present in it. Along with that, the CBI also attested the digital evidence related to the case that has been seized in the investigation so far.

In a related development, the CBI special court denied bail to Sumi Borah, the Assamese actress-influencer accused in a similar investment fraud case. Sumi and her husband Tarkik Borah were arrested earlier for their involvement in the Rs 2,200 crore scam masterminded by 22-year-old Bishal Phukan.

Additionally, the Gauhati High Court denied bail to Jinki Mili, the sister-in-law of Sumi Borah and another figure who had been arrested for her link to the scam.

Earlier in October, Sumi, Tarkik and Bishal were among those transferred by the CBI from Dibrugarh to Guwahati. A CBI team reached Guwahati with the individuals arrested in connection with the online trading fraud cases in Assam.

