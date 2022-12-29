Assam: Hojai Police Seize Illegal Firearms During Raid

Hojai Police in Assam on Thursday recovered illegal firearms and live ammunition during an operation.

Police officials informed that based on specific information the residence of a suspect was raided during which the arms were recovered.

The raid was carried out at West Dablong near Lanka town in the Hojai district of the state, police informed.

The suspect whose residence was raided by the police was identified as Shamsul Haque. During the raid, officials recovered a 7.62 mm pistol along with two magazines of live ammunition.

However, getting information of an impending raid, he managed to escape from there and could not be apprehended.

Meanwhile, officials said that there were several complaints filed against him regarding possession of unlicensed firearms.

In addition, his name had also popped up in FIRs related to other petty crimes and unlawful activities in the region, added police.

It may be noted that a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the Jalan tea garden in Dibrugarh district of Assam on December 26.

The police recovered an AK-47 bullet, two bottle bombs and explosive material in the stockpile of weapons.