Assam: Massive Fire Guts 9 Shops In Hojai Market

A massive fire broke out in Assam’s Hojai on Friday which gutted several business establishments.

As per initial reports, the fire broke out early today morning at Hojai New Market area. At least nine shops in the market area were burnt down in the major fire.

It has come to the fore that the fire broke out from a sweet shop in the market. The cylinders kept inside the shop exploded in the fire causing the flames to spread.

Meanwhile, one person is reported to have been seriously injuries in the fire. The person, identified as Raghubangshi is said to have sustained severe burn injuries.

The injured youth was rushed to Hojai Haji Abdul Majid Memmorial Hospital& Research Centre (HAMM) Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Later on, fire tenders reached the spot and were able to bring the fire under control after a prolonged struggle.

Officials informed that upon initial inspection, the fire is thought to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.