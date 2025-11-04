“I Apologise on His Behalf” – Bikash Axom’s Mother Responds to Allegations

The mother of Bikash Axom, the expelled leader of Veer Lachit Sena, who was recently arrested over alleged extortion, has denied the accusations against her son.

Speaking from their residence in Konwarpur, Sivasagar, Labanya Baruah stated that if her son has committed any wrongdoing, she urges the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to forgive him.

“He never spoke ill of the women who received Arunoday benefits. He respects them. If he has ever said anything wrong by mistake, as a mother, I apologise on his behalf,” she said.

Labanya Baruah also revealed that she was unaware of her son’s involvement in any organisation.

She added that Bikash had told her he runs a yoga centre in Guwahati. The family also mentioned that Bikash last visited home on October 14 for his court marriage.

Earlier, Bikash Axom, who surrendered at Dispur Police Station on Saturday, was produced before the CJM Court.

Multiple cases have been registered against him across various police stations in Assam, and other police units are likely to seek his custody in the coming days.

The current case filed at Dispur Police Station—Case No. 875/25—includes charges under Sections 3(5), 140(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

