Illegal Sand Mining Eats Into Kampur-Raha, Locals Demand Action

Rampant illegal sand mining continues unabated in several areas of Kampur, including Guimari, where sand mafias are extracting sand from the Kapili River using boats and machines. Despite repeated restrictions, the illicit trade is flourishing while the Forest Department remains inactive.

The unchecked mining has aggravated erosion along the Kapili River, severely damaging the Kampur–Raha connecting road and forcing the administration to halt heavy vehicle movement. Earlier, the district administration had clearly notified that no sand mahals would be permitted in erosion-prone zones, but locals allege that mafias continue their operations by “managing” forest officials.

Frustrated residents say the problem has gone unchecked for years. One local alleged, “The sand mafias have never paid revenue but has been running the business freely. They must have influential people backing them. Earlier, both the Water Resources Department and the Circle Officer ordered a stop to sand mining along the Kampur–Raha road, but despite these orders, the activity continues. On top of this, drug abuse has been rising sharply in the Raha constituency over the last 3–4 years.”

Villagers have urged local MLA Sashi Kanta Das to act decisively, saying it is his responsibility to address both the issues of rampant sand mining and the growing drug menace. They warned that if these illegal activities are not curbed before the 2026 elections, the people will turn against him.

Residents have also appealed to the Forest Department and district administration for urgent intervention, threatening to launch a strong public agitation if no concrete steps are taken soon.

