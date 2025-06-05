Assam Flood Update: Embankment Breach Swamps Kampur, 21,000 Affected

Although floodwaters in Kampur have started to recede, the suffering of residents is far from over. Water levels in the Kopili River have decreased, yet many homes remain submerged. Displaced families continue to take shelter in Rajpath Vidyalaya, facing ongoing hardship and uncertainty about when they can return home.
The dire conditions in Bahakabari, Dhemaji Gaon, and Adarsha villages underscore the scale of devastation and the continued struggle for normalcy.
To support affected residents, the government has converted the Bahakabari Higher Secondary and M.P. School into a relief camp. Locals from Bogolajan, Bahakabari, and nearby flood-hit villages have been residing there for the past six days.
A breach in the embankment near the Kopili Hydroelectric Project led to the flooding of 95 villages, impacting around 21,000 people. Many relief camp residents report that their homes are still underwater.
While they are grateful for temporary shelter and food, residents stressed that this is not a long-term solution. They have called on the government to build a proper embankment to prevent future disasters and allow them to live without the fear of displacement.
According to the school’s principal, 70 families, comprising 223 individuals, including 31 children, are currently living in the camp. The relief effort began on the morning of June 1. On June 2, the administration provided rice, dal, and drinking water, which continued for the next two days. However, residents say that the water supply has stopped since yesterday.
The local MLA has visited the relief camp to assess the situation and ensure that the affected people are receiving proper support.
