International Women’s Day: Celebrating Women, Rights and India’s Progress

Every year on March 8, the world pauses to recognise the struggles, achievements and aspirations of women. What began more than a century ago as a labour movement demanding dignity and rights has evolved into a global day of reflection and action. Today, International Women’s Day (IWD) stands not only as a celebration of women’s achievements but also as a reminder that the journey toward gender equality is still unfolding.

In 2026, the global observance carries the theme “Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls.” The theme emphasises the need to protect women’s rights, ensure access to justice, and accelerate concrete action toward equality. Alongside this, a global campaign titled “Give to Gain” encourages individuals, communities and institutions to contribute time, resources and opportunities to support women’s growth and leadership.

Origins of International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day has its roots in the labour movements of the early twentieth century. In 1908, nearly 15,000 women marched through New York City, demanding shorter working hours, better wages and the right to vote. Their protest sparked a wider conversation about women’s rights and labour conditions.

A year later, the Socialist Party of America declared the first National Women’s Day in the United States.

The idea of turning the observance into a global movement came from Clara Zetkin, a German activist and advocate for women’s rights. During the International Conference of Working Women in Copenhagen in 1910, Zetkin proposed the creation of an international day dedicated to women’s rights and equality. The proposal received unanimous support from over 100 women representing 17 countries.

The first International Women’s Day was celebrated in 1911 in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland, marking the beginning of a global tradition.

The day later gained official international recognition when the United Nations began observing it in 1975, during International Women’s Year. In 1996, the UN introduced its first official theme for the day: “Celebrating the Past, Planning for the Future.”Why March 8?

The selection of March 8 as the date for International Women’s Day is linked to a historic protest during the Russian Revolution of 1917.

Amid the hardships of World War I, Russian women organised a strike demanding “bread and peace.” Their protest began on February 23 under the Julian calendar, which corresponded to March 8 in the Gregorian calendar used internationally today.

The movement gained momentum rapidly. Within four days, the Russian Tsar was forced to abdicate, and the provisional government granted women the right to vote. The event became a defining moment in women’s political history and cemented March 8 as the global date for International Women’s Day.

Celebrations Across the World

Today, International Women’s Day is observed in many countries through marches, conferences, exhibitions, concerts and community events highlighting women’s contributions across society.

Several nations mark the day as an official holiday. In China, many women receive a half-day off from work. In Italy, the day is known as Festa della Donna, and mimosa flowers are traditionally gifted to women. In Russia, flower sales often double during the celebrations.

In the United States, the entire month of March is recognised as Women’s History Month, with an annual presidential proclamation honouring the contributions of American women.

The colours purple, green and white, often associated with the day, originate from the Women’s Social and Political Union (WSPU) in the United Kingdom, which campaigned for women’s suffrage in the early 20th century.

India’s Journey: From Empowerment to Women-Led Development

While International Women’s Day reflects global progress, the story unfolding in India highlights a distinctive transformation, the shift from “development for women” to “women-led development.”

India’s Constitution laid the foundation for gender equality from the very beginning. It guarantees equality before the law and prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex. Women were granted universal voting rights at the time of Independence, placing India ahead of several countries where suffrage debates continued for decades.

Key constitutional provisions strengthen women’s rights:

Article 15 prohibits discrimination based on sex while allowing special provisions for women.

Article 16 ensures equal opportunity in public employment.

Article 39 directs the state to provide equal livelihood opportunities.

Article 42 calls for maternity relief and humane working conditions.

India has also expanded women’s participation in governance. The 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments of 1992 reserved at least one-third of seats in Panchayats and urban local bodies for women, leading to one of the world’s largest networks of elected women representatives.

Another major step came with the 106th Constitutional Amendment Act (2023), popularly known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. Education and Economic Empowerment

Education has been a critical driver of women’s empowerment in India.

Government programmes such as Samagra Shiksha have expanded access to schooling for girls through free textbooks, uniforms and improved infrastructure. Residential schools like Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas support girls from disadvantaged communities.

As a result, female participation in higher education has grown significantly. The number of women enrolled rose from 1.57 crore in 2014–15 to 2.18 crore in 2022–23, while the female Gross Enrolment Ratio increased from 22.9 to 30.2.Women in Entrepreneurship and the Economy.

As of January 2026, a total of 2,153 child marriages have been prevented, and 60,262 Child Marriage Prohibition Officers have been appointed across the country.

Safety and justice in public and professional spaces: Empowerment cannot flourish without security. Through Mission Shakti, institutional mechanisms such as One Stop Centres, the Women Helpline, and platforms like SHe-Box provide medical, legal and counselling support to women in distress.

The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) further ensures safe working environments across public and private sectors. By mandating Internal Committees in workplaces and enabling complaint redressal through the SHe-Box national portal, the law strengthens accountability and reinforces women’s right to dignity at work.

Together, these initiatives strengthen the ecosystem that enables women to pursue education, participate in the workforce, and lead enterprises and institutions across the country.

Through the National Rural Livelihood Mission, over 10 crore rural households are connected through Self-Help Groups, giving women access to credit, training and enterprise opportunities. Women are also entering new sectors such as technology and startups. More than 75,000 women-led startups have been supported under the Start-Up India initiative. The Road Ahead

The story of International Women’s Day reflects more than a century of collective struggle, from factory workers demanding fair wages to women leading businesses, governments and scientific innovation.

In India, this transformation is visible in villages, classrooms, enterprises and political institutions. Millions of women today participate in self-help groups, entrepreneurship networks, governance bodies and the formal financial system, shaping the country’s economic and social future.

International Women’s Day, therefore, serves not only as a celebration but also as a reminder: true equality requires continuous action.