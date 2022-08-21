Will Not Let Go Of Naga National Flag, Constitution: NSCN(IM)

The NSCN (IM) on Sunday reiterated that under no circumstances it can forego Naga national flag and Constitution (Yehzabo) that symbolizes the Naga national identity.

“NSCN attached great importance to the Naga National Flag and Constitution (Yehzabo) as part of the Naga political solution. Thus, NSCN, under no circumstances can forego these core issues that symbolized the Naga National identity,” it said in a statement issued today.

The NSCN (IM) stated that time and again it has taken resolute stand that it shall never deviate from the Naga national principle at any cost and uphold and protect the Naga unique history.

It can be recalled that the NSCN in a national assembly held on May 31 last had also taken a decision to uphold and protect Naga unique history and Naga national principle at any cost.