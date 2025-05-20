Is Assam Being Run by a Storyteller, Not a Statesman? Gaurav Gogoi Thinks So

In a fiery press conference held in New Delhi, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of degrading the dignity of the Chief Minister’s office and misleading the people of Assam through a series of falsehoods.

"I thank Himanta Biswa Sarma for speaking a rare truth yesterday. He has himself admitted that he can utter a thousand lies,” Gogoi said mockingly, referring to the CM's own statement, which he interpreted as an admission of dishonesty. "He has insulted the Chief Minister’s chair. His remarks are personal and unbecoming of the office he holds."

Slamming the CM’s earlier comments alleging that women had to "adopt the wrong path" to get jobs during the Congress regime, Gogoi said, “Now I agree that the Chief Minister cannot lie, but Himanta can say this. The Assam Chief Minister cannot maintain relations with ULFA or Saradha. But Himanta can. Since 2021, Assam citizens have not had a Chief Minister — they’ve had a man who tells a thousand lies.”

Clarifies Allegations on Pakistan Visit

Refuting old allegations made by Sarma, Gogoi revisited an incident from 2015, when the CM accused him of visiting the Pakistan High Commission and “brainwashing” youths.

"There are many embassies in Chanakyapuri. Just imagine — an MP walks into the Pakistan High Commission with boys and girls, brainwashes them, and they come out? A journalist from The Hindu was present during that visit and reported how our youth had questioned Pakistan’s ideology on Kashmir and terrorism,” Gogoi said.

"Does anyone take a journalist along to brainwash people? And will the Government of India allow someone trained by ISI to re-enter India? These claims are absurd," he added.

Responds to Passport and Israel Visit Allegation

Addressing allegations regarding his 2009 visit to Israel and the supposed loss of his passport, Gogoi clarified, “Yes, I lost my passport in Israel, but it was retrieved and submitted to the Indian government. As an MP, I follow protocol. Since 2014, I’ve used a diplomatic passport which remains with the central government. On May 2, Sarma claimed I couldn’t provide many details because I lost my passport — that’s misinformation.”

Questions BJP’s Pakistan Policy Contradictions

Pointing out what he called the BJP’s double standards, Gogoi said, “In 2005, LK Advani praised Jinnah at his mausoleum. Later, then External Affairs Minister Yashwant Sinha even published a book on Jinnah. In 2014, PM Modi invited Nawaz Sharif to his swearing-in and even paid a surprise visit to Lahore in 2015 to wish him a happy birthday. He might have even enjoyed biryani there.”

Taking a swipe at RSS-backed think tanks, Gogoi said, “Ved Prakash Vaidik from the Vivekananda International Foundation met Hafiz Saeed in 2014 and asked him whether PM Modi could visit Pakistan. Saeed reportedly said he had no problem.”

Mocking Sarma's political narratives, Gogoi added, “The CM's storytelling is like a B-grade movie script.”

Raises National Security Concerns and Pathankot Attack

Speaking about national security, Gogoi questioned, “Can anyone take ISI training and return to India without consequence?” He also recalled the controversial 2016 Pathankot attack: “It was the first time a joint intelligence team — including an ISI officer — was invited to India.”

He contrasted this with the dignity maintained by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, saying, “Though born in Pakistan, Dr. Singh never visited the country during his tenure.”

Demands SIT Investigation

Dismissing the ongoing SIT probe against him as politically motivated, Gogoi said, “This SIT is a tool to malign me. We haven’t found a Chief Minister; we’ve found a man who spreads lies.”

Issuing a direct challenge to the Assam CM, he said, “I want two SITs — and ask if Himanta Biswa Sarma is ready for one as well?”

Finally, Gogoi claimed that the criticism of his tweets and actions only intensified after the SIT narrative began to fall apart, indicating a targeted political vendetta.

