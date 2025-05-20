Assam BJP Hits Out at Gaurav Gogoi for Comparing Self to PM Modi

The political rivalry between the BJP and the Congress in Assam has spilled fiercely onto social media, where punches are being traded with sharp words and old tweets. What began as a humanitarian tweet by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi during the 2022 Pakistan floods has now escalated into a full-blown war of words, dragging in Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP state unit, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s own public statements.

On Tuesday, the BJP Assam Pradesh launched a blistering attack on Gogoi via an official Facebook post, accusing him of displaying "undue sympathy" for Pakistan and questioning the Congress party’s attempt to compare him with PM Modi. “On what basis has the Congress equated Gaurav Gogoi with Prime Minister Modi?” the post asked. “When PM Modi extended condolences to Pakistan in 2022, it was in his capacity as a global statesman. Such diplomatic gestures are customary — even enemy nations express solidarity during humanitarian crises.”

But the post took a more personal turn, bluntly questioning Gogoi’s intentions. “Who is Gaurav Gogoi to express such deep concern for Pakistan? He is merely an MP from Assam, not a head of state. What compels his repeated displays of empathy towards Pakistan?”

The BJP’s insinuations went further, subtly stoking public suspicion: “There has been increasing chatter about alleged ties between Gaurav Gogoi’s family and Pakistan. As these allegations surface, his comments only deepen doubts among the people of Assam.”

The post didn’t stop at humanitarian comments. It mocked Gogoi’s “gloomy demeanor” during India’s Asia Cup T20 win over Pakistan, asking, “Why did he appear downcast when India triumphed? Was it disappointment or something deeper?”

The controversy reignited after Gogoi posted a screenshot of PM Modi’s tweet from August 29, 2022, in which the Prime Minister had expressed condolences for Pakistan’s flood victims. Tagging the tweet, Gogoi fired a pointed jab at CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, stating:

“I am worried about the Chief Minister of Assam. In his desperation, he is calling the position taken by PM Modi in 2022 a betrayal. Is he the right person to hold the Chief Minister’s chair?”

The tweet Gogoi referred to was Modi’s message of sympathy:

“Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy.”

Gogoi’s original tweet from 2022 had similarly stated:

“While we celebrate the victory of our Indian cricket team over Pakistan, we must not forget the humanitarian disaster… Pakistani people need urgent relief and support.”

BJP Ministers Double Down on Criticism

Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika was quick to accuse Gogoi of "misplaced empathy," claiming the Congress MP had a long-standing pattern of siding with anti-India narratives. “From escorting students to the Pakistan High Commission to speaking the language of our adversaries, Gaurav Gogoi continues to align himself more with Pakistan than with India,” Hazarika alleged.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma weighed in with a stinging rebuke:

“It is unfortunate that some individuals enjoy every privilege India offers — salary, power, and position — yet their loyalty lies across the border. They draw everything from Bharat but work for Pakistan. This is betrayal.”

Narrative Battle Intensifies Ahead of 2026

The latest flashpoint marks a significant escalation in what is shaping up to be a prelude to the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, with the BJP attempting to paint Gogoi as a leader out of touch with national sentiment and aligned with adversarial forces.

For his part, Gogoi has tried to turn the tables, portraying CM Sarma as undermining even the Prime Minister’s humanitarian values for political gain. In doing so, the Congress MP is framing the BJP’s attack as not just against him, but against the dignity of statesmanship itself.