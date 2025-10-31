“Is Gaurav Gogoi A Purely Pakistani Agent? Assam CM Renews The Old Case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday made serious allegations against Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, claiming that he is a Pakistani agent. The Chief Minister asserted that he is willing to face defamation proceedings for making the statement.

Speaking to the media, CM Sarma said, “Gaurav Gogoi is purely a Pakistani agent. I have sufficient information and evidence to substantiate my claim. On the day I release these details, it will be clear to everyone that he collaborates with foreign powers to conspire against the nation.”

The Chief Minister emphasized that his allegations are based on credible evidence and expressed confidence in presenting the proofs publicly. His remarks have triggered a strong response from political circles, further intensifying the ongoing tensions between the ruling party and the opposition in Assam.

Earlier, The Assam CM had stated that he would reveal Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged Pakistani links on September 10. On that day, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Assam government to probe Gogoi and his British wife Elizabeth Colburn’s alleged connections with a Pakistani national close to the ISI, submitted its report to the Chief Minister.

Later, on October 6, CM Sarma described the SIT report, which examined the alleged Pakistani links of state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and his family, as “very damaging and damning.” He added that the report had been discussed informally during the Cabinet meeting that day and stated, “We will make it public later before journalists, including those from Delhi,” during a press conference in Guwahati.

