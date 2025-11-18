“I’ve Started Practising ‘Mayabini’ in His Memory,” Bollywood Singer Niraj Sridhar on Zubeen

Bollywood singer and friend of Zubeen Garg, Niraj Sridhar, arrived in Guwahati today ahead of his participation in the Howly Raas Mahotsav.

Upon reaching Borjhar Airport, Sridhar became emotional while recalling Zubeen Garg. “No matter where I go, I don’t feel right. I just want to visit Zubeen’s home,” he said.

He further added that he will pay a visit to Zubeen Kshetra and pay his respects.

Reflecting on their friendship, Sridhar said, “I wasn’t in frequent contact with him, but he always kept in touch, calling and telling me everything himself. We didn’t realise what we had until he was gone. As they say, you never know the value of someone until they leave. Everyone felt it.”

Recalling personal memories, he added, “Zubeen had personally prepared and served me Puri Chabzi. The love he received from the people of Assam was immense; he shouldn’t have left us.

Neeraj stated, "I don’t know Assamese songs well, but I’ve started practising ‘Mayabini’ in his memory.”

At the airport, the Howly Raas Mahotsav committee gave Niraj Sridhar a warm welcome. He then immediately departed for Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur to pay further homage to his dear friend.

