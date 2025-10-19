Jagya Construction Apologises After Backlash Over Zubeen Garg Statue Accuracy

Jagya Construction Pvt. Ltd. has responded to social media criticism regarding the recently unveiled statue of late singer Zubeen Garg.

In a statement, the company said that the statue was created based on public opinion to capture Zubeen’s likeness. They acknowledged, however, that if there are any mistakes or inaccuracies in the sculpture, they sincerely apologise to everyone.

The statement added that due to health issues, the artist could not personally oversee the painting of the statue. “If any errors remain, we will review and repaint Zubeen Da’s face to ensure accuracy,” the company said.

Jagya Construction also noted that the appearance of the statue can differ when viewed in photographs compared to seeing it in person.

The statement concluded with a tribute: “Thank you — Jai Zubeen Da.”

A statue of the late singer Zubeen Garg was recently unveiled, but the statue reportedly did not resemble him closely. This led to criticism from netizens and the public, who expressed displeasure at the construction company responsible for creating the statue.

The company faced backlash, with many calling the statue a sign of disrespect toward the late artist. In response, Jagya Construction Pvt. Ltd. posted on Facebook, issued an apology, and acknowledged the concerns of the public.

