Japanese Delegation to Arrive in Assam Today for Three-Day Official Visit

A high-level Japanese delegation led by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nukaga Fukushiro is set to arrive in Assam today for a special three-day visit, marking a significant chapter in Indo-Japanese parliamentary and cultural engagement.

The delegation will land in Guwahati via an Air India flight, which is now scheduled to arrive at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport at 6:26 PM, slightly delayed from its original arrival time of 5:45 PM.

Upon arrival, the team will be accorded a warm reception at the airport by Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary. Security has been tightened at the airport in anticipation of the visit, with elaborate arrangements made to ensure smooth proceedings.

Assam welcomes H.E Nukaga Fukushiro, Hon'ble Speaker of Japan’s House of Representatives and the distinguished Japanese delegation on their visit to Assam.



This visit, spanning from May 3 to May 5, includes tours of key locations across Assam. As part of their itinerary, the delegation is expected to call on Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma later this evening.

In honour of the visiting dignitaries, a formal felicitation ceremony has been organized at the Assam Legislative Assembly. The event will be graced by the Governor, Chief Minister, Speaker, and several state ministers. A cultural programme showcasing Assam’s rich heritage will also be held as part of the reception, beginning at 8 PM tonight.

Minister Nandita Gorlosa has confirmed preparations for the event and underscored the importance of the delegation's visit in fostering diplomatic goodwill and exploring avenues of mutual cooperation.

On Saturday, the delegation is likely to visit the Kaziranga National Park, one of Assam’s most iconic wildlife reserves, to experience the state’s natural beauty and ecological richness.