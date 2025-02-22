Assam CM Inaugurates Rs 250 Crore Beverage Plant in Changsari

With just two days left for the highly anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility in Changsari, marking a significant milestone in the state's industrial expansion.

Advertisment

Established by Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) at an investment of ₹250 crore, the newly launched Campa Cola plant is set to create a major employment boost in the region. The facility will provide direct employment to 300 youth while generating indirect job opportunities for nearly 1,000 individuals.

Sprawled across 6 lakh sq. ft., the Changsari plant ranks among the largest beverage manufacturing units in the region. It boasts an initial production capacity of over 10 crore litres for carbonated soft drinks and 18 crore litres for packaged drinking water.

Speaking at the inauguration, CM Sarma emphasized Assam’s evolving industrial landscape. “On the eve of Advantage Assam 2.0, we are witnessing a surge in industrial growth. The Tata semiconductor project is underway, Infosys has set up a development centre, and today, we inaugurated this state-of-the-art beverage unit. Major industries are now making their way into Assam,” he stated.

Ahead of #AdvantageAssam2.0, a significant step towards Assam’s industrial expansion.



HCM Dr. @himantabiswa inaugurated the state-of-the-art Campa & Beverages Bottling Plant in Changsari, Guwahati, set up by Reliance Consumer Products Ltd in collaboration with Jericho Foods &… pic.twitter.com/kQrHgfnxJJ — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) February 22, 2025

Over the past three years, Assam has signed multiple MoUs resulting in business ventures worth ₹40,000 crore. Recently, the government signed an MoU with Jericho for a business unit in Changsari, further accelerating industrial development.

CM Sarma highlighted the government’s commitment to job creation, addressing the long-standing issue of youth migration in search of employment. “With the establishment of industries like this, young people will no longer have to leave their hometowns for jobs,” he asserted.

The Changsari facility will manufacture RCPL’s flagship beverage brands, including Campa Cola, Campa Orange, and Campa Lemon, along with packaged drinking water under the Independence and Sure Water labels. While the plant primarily aims to cater to consumers in Assam, Northeast, and North Bengal, it is well-equipped to expand its supply network as demand grows.