Assam: Preparations in Full Swing for ‘Jhumoir Binandini’ Event in Guwahati

Preparations are at their peak at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati for the grand cultural event, Jhumoir Binandini, which will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24. The event, organized by the Assam government, marks the 200th anniversary of the Assam Tea Industry and aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the state.

Advertisment

More than 8,000 artists from tea garden areas across Assam will participate in a spectacular performance of the traditional Jhumoir dance. According to Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, the mega event will see 5,399 female dancers, 2,175 male dancers, and 2,074 musicians come together for the performance.

The event is part of the Advantage Assam 2.0 initiative, which seeks to promote Assam's cultural legacy while showcasing its investment potential. Earlier this week, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a review meeting with cabinet colleagues and senior officials to ensure smooth execution of the event. He emphasized the importance of seamless arrangements to ensure the success of the celebration.

State Minister Ashok Singhal also expressed his excitement, highlighting the significance of the event. “It is a matter of great pride that the Honorable Prime Minister will be present at the program, which commemorates 200 years of tea gardens in Assam. Dignitaries from across the country, including industrialists and cultural enthusiasts, will witness this grand performance,” he said.

The Jhumoir Binandini event is expected to be one of the most significant cultural showcases in Assam's history. With the Prime Minister in attendance, the performance will put Assam’s rich cultural traditions in the national spotlight, making it a landmark celebration of the state's heritage.