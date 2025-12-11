Jorhat: Elderly Woman Killed in Mohbondha Tea Estate

In a shocking incident in Assam’s Jorhat district, an elderly woman was found murdered in the Mohbondha tea estate.

The victim has been identified as Kunti Tati.

According to police sources, the perpetrator allegedly carried out the crime and left behind a cap, other personal belongings, and a sharp weapon on the nearby main road.

Police from Pulibor Police Station rushed to the scene and have launched a thorough investigation into the incident.

Authorities are examining the evidence and questioning locals to identify the culprit.