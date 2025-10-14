Justice for Zubeen: AASU Launches Protests, Snubs SIT Meeting Citing Legal Risks

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has intensified its campaign demanding justice for Zubeen, staging protests across the state while refusing to participate in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) meeting called by Assam Police.

Yesterday, the Assam Police invited 25 eminent figures to discuss the Zubeen Garg death case. While some invitees agreed to attend, several prominent individuals, including AASU, Anuradha Sharma Pujaree, Rajdeep Baillung and many more declined the invitation. AASU, in particular, emphasized that attending the meeting could be exploited by the accused to gain legal advantage.

In a statement issued on Monday, AASU President Utpal Sharma, General Secretary Samiran Phukan, and Chief Advisor Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya clarified the organization’s stance: “We have consciously decided not to attend the SIT meeting to ensure that the accused do not exploit our participation in any legal proceedings. Our decision is organizational, not individual.”

AASU held a protest at Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati, demanding swift and transparent justice for Zubeen.

Speaking to the media, Utpal Sharma stated, “We are not legal advisors nor credible enough to participate in this meeting. We stand firmly with Zubeen, and attending the SIT meeting could allow the accused to take undue advantage. We have always opposed Shyamkanu and have suggested proper investigative measures, including involving the Enforcement Directorate.”

Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya outlined the organization’s four primary demands: Justice for Zubeen Garg, fast, thorough, and transparent investiga Strict action against the accused and A clean and comprehensive charge sheet from the SIT.

He also stressed the need to investigate financial irregularities linked to the case, highlighting that any embezzlement must be examined thoroughly.

AASU’s refusal to join the SIT meeting, coupled with state-level protests, signals growing public pressure on authorities to deliver justice in one of Assam’s most high-profile cases in recent years.