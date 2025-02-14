Assam CM Invites AASU Leaders for Talks on Constitutional Safeguards

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has invited the leaders of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) for deliberations on constitutional safeguards.

Advertisment

According to sources, the meeting is scheduled to be held on February 16, 2025, (Sunday) at the Dispur Lok Seva Bhawan.

The discussion will focus on the report submitted by Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma’s committee. Reportedly, AASU President Utpal Sarma and General Secretary Samiran Phukan have been invited to the meeting. Additionally, the Chief Minister has also extended an invitation to AASU's Chief Advisor, Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya, for the talks.