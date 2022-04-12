Jyotiraditya Scindia Inaugurates Dibrugarh-Pasighat Flight

In a bid to boost the aviation sector, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the first indigenously-made Dornier 228 flight from Dibrugarh in Assam to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Scindia along with Union minister Kiren Rijiju and other officials embarked on the 17 seater Made-in-India Dornier 228 aircraft in its first ever maiden service to Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing a gathering in Pasighat, Scindia said, "Dibrugarh has been connected with Pasighat and Lilabari today. This Dornier 228 aircraft has been developed indigenously, which is the prime example of the Prime Minister's vision for the country. The alliance will be operating two aircrafts as of now."

"In the next couple of weeks, we will connect Tezu and Ziro with this route. In the second phase, we will connect Mechuka, Tuting and Bijoynagar. Our aim is to make even common citizens of the country able to fly,” he added.

The aircraft has been developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

This accomplishment comes in line with the integrated efforts of the government and the Airports Authority of India to enhance India's regional connectivity with a special emphasis being given to the country's northeast region lately.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu was also present at the event.

Meanwhile, Scindia also flagged off the Dornier Aircraft route from Pasighat to Lilabari in Assam. The aircraft will link state's Advanced Landing Grounds and other airports.

Scindia also underlined the government's vision of rapidly scaling the country's domestic connectivity through Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) in coming days.

