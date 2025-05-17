Drugged and Robbed: Guwahati Woman Targeted in Chilling Heist

In a shocking incident in Guwahati’s Basistha area, a woman was allegedly drugged and robbed at her residence by miscreants. The incident took place on May 6 near the Basistha Chariali locality, where the victim, identified as Renuka, was rendered unconscious after being given a substance-laced item by the assailants.

Taking advantage of her unconscious state, the culprits looted gold ornaments and a mobile phone from her house. Following an investigation, Basistha Police successfully apprehended the prime accused, identified as Haran Ali. His accomplice, Fakrul Haque, who allegedly assisted in the crime, was also arrested.

During interrogation, the police discovered that the stolen items were sold in Hajo. Acting on this lead, the police recovered the gold ornaments looted during the robbery. Additionally, they seized 50 drug-laced tablets, several ATM cards, multiple mobile phones, and a Royal Enfield motorcycle used during the crime.

According to the authorities, Haran Ali is a habitual offender and has been involved in multiple thefts not only in Guwahati but also in various other parts of Assam. Both accused are currently under police custody at Basistha Police Station for further interrogation.

