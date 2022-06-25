Karbi Anglong Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 7 Crores

Karbi Anglong police on Friday seized a massive consignment of illicit substances along the Assam-Nagaland border.

According to reports, drug operations remain persistent along the state borders despite regular crackdown by the police.

Officials informed that the illicit substances seized during the operation is suspected to be heroin.

The sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Bokajan, John Das said, “We received a specific information regarding movement of drugs through the interstate Assam-Nagaland border and accordingly, we stepped up vigil along the border areas and about 12 PM in the afternoon, one of our police team noticed two persons entering Assam from Dimapur on foot through the Lahorijan Tea Estate route.”