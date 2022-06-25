Karbi Anglong Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 7 Crores

Karbi Anglong police on Friday seized a massive consignment of illicit substances along the Assam-Nagaland border.
According to reports, drug operations remain persistent along the state borders despite regular crackdown by the police.
Officials informed that the illicit substances seized during the operation is suspected to be heroin.
The sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Bokajan, John Das said, “We received a specific information regarding movement of drugs through the interstate Assam-Nagaland border and accordingly, we stepped up vigil along the border areas and about 12 PM in the afternoon, one of our police team noticed two persons entering Assam from Dimapur on foot through the Lahorijan Tea Estate route.”
“This route is usually used by smugglers to avoid police checking in Assam and as such the police team stopped them and on thoroughly checking their belongings, our police team recovered 79 soap cases containing approximately one kilogram heroin concealed under vegetables from their possession,” he added.
According to him, the seized heroin is worth approximately Rs 7 crores in international markets.
Das further said, “We have arrested both the accused, father-son duo, identified as Moniton Singh, 39, and his 19-year-old son Rohit Singh in connection with the recovery.”
“Both are residents of Dakhin Bidyanagar under Natun Bazar police station in Hojai district. We are interrogating them for further information and follow-up action,” the police official added.