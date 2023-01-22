Assam: Road Mishap Claims 1, Leaves 14 Injured In Karbi Anglong

One person died and 14 others were injured in a mishap in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place at a picnic spot at Longvoku in Karbi Anglong’s Manja. The incident took place as the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident after its brakes failed.

One person on the vehicle died on the spot, while 14 other sustained injuries in the incident. They deceased person was identified as Rakesh Kru.

It has come to the fore that the group were travelling from Morigaon in Assam and were headed for a picnic at Manja.

The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem, while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are receiving treatment.

An investigation into the incident has been launched, officials informed.

Earlier this week, two siblings died during treatment after they were involved in a tragic road accident at Kendukona under Kamalpur police station in Kamrup.