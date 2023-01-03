Assam: Massive Narcotics Consignment Held In Karbi Anglong

A massive consignment of narcotic substances was seized in a drug bust in Assam’s Karbi Anglong on Tuesday.

Karbi Anglong Police, based on specific inputs, conducted an operation during which the drugs were seized at Dokmoka.

Officials informed that around 72,000 narcotic tablets and 4,920 cough syrups bottles were seized during the operation.

The seizure is believed to be worth in crores, officials added. However, the exact value has not been estimated yet.

Meanwhile, police arrested three persons on charges of smuggling during the raid. Those detained were identified as Rupsingh Tokbi, August Hanche and Ruvekiri Tokbi.

Officials informed that the narcotics were seized while being smuggled from Guwahati to Manipur. A case has been registered and further investigation has been initiated.