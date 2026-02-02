Thousands Gather in Phelangpi Seeking Eviction of Illegal Encroachments

A large public rally was held at Phelangpi in West Karbi Anglong district on Monday, demanding protection of indigenous land and immediate eviction of illegal encroachments. The rally, organised by several indigenous and student organisations, saw the participation of thousands of people.

Advertisment

The gathering was part of an ongoing land movement aimed at safeguarding the rights of indigenous communities. Leaders and members of the Indigenous Forum Assam, All Assam Sonowal Kachari Students’ Union (AASKSU), All Tiwa Students' Union (ATSU), West Karbi Anglong District Asomiya Bhashik Khilonjia Bhumiputra organisation and the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) took part in the protest.

The movement was led by Litsong Rongphar, with speakers strongly demanding that eviction drives be carried out immediately on PGR and VGR land. Addressing the gathering, leaders said indigenous communities would not allow further loss of their ancestral land under any circumstances.

Leaders of the Tiwa Students’ Union issued a strong warning, stating that they were ready to sacrifice their lives if necessary, but would not give up even an inch of indigenous land.

The protest comes in the backdrop of violent incidents that took place in Kheroni on December 23 last year during an agitation demanding the eviction of encroachments. Following those incidents, indigenous organisations of Karbi Anglong received widespread support from various indigenous groups across Assam.

On Monday, thousands of conscious citizens and representatives of different indigenous organisations from across the state gathered at Phelangpi to renew their demand for eviction of illegal occupants and protection of indigenous land rights.

Also Read: Assam Govt Orders Review of 37 Disputed Villages Across Karbi Anglong and Nagaon