Karbi Organisations Thank Assam Govt Decision on New Autonomous Council

Karbi Student's Association and other Karbi Organisations have expressed gratitude to the Assam government for fulfilling a long-standing demand of the indigenous Karbi community. The recent Cabinet decision to approve the formation of a separate Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), excluding the Karbi population residing in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, has been welcomed with great enthusiasm by Karbi groups.

Representatives of the Karbi community from Nagaon and Hojai districts thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and all members of the Cabinet for taking a decisive step aimed at accelerating development in areas of education, sports, culture, economy, and political empowerment of the indigenous Karbi population.

Addressing a press conference at Kathiatoli, leaders of the Karbi community from Nagaon and Hojai extended their gratitude to Tuli Ram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, and to Dr. Cherishing Ingti Kathar, who played a key mediating role with both the Central and State governments on behalf of the six former militant organisations.

Members of the indigenous Karbi community expressed heartfelt happiness, stating that the approval marks the fulfilment of a long-awaited core demand of Karbis living in the plains of Assam.

