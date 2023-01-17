Karimganj Police Seize Rs 60 Cr Worth Narcotic Tablets

Karimganj Police in Assam seized drugs worth around Rs 60 crores in a massive anti-narcotics operation and also arrested one person, officials informed on Tuesday.

According to reports, a massive consignment of narcotic tablets was seized in an operation in Karimganj’s Badarpur.

Officials said that they received a tip-off about a possible smuggling bid, based on which a team was assembled and the operation was carried out at Nischintpur village in Karimganj.

During the operation police intercepted a car and searched it as part of routine checks during which the illicit narcotic tablets being smuggled were found concealed inside it. The car was identified by the police as a Maruti Alto.

Meanwhile, the driver of the car was taken into custody by officials and charges of smuggling contraband substances have been framed against him. The accused has been identified as Jamaluddin, police said.

It may be noted that earlier in December last year, a huge quantity of contraband drugs were seized and two peddlers were arrested in Karimganj.

As per specific inputs, the Karimganj Police conducted a late night search operation and intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AR-01D-5996 at the Bazaricherra area.