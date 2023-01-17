Karimganj Police Seize Rs 60 Cr Worth Narcotic Tablets

Karimganj Police in Assam seized drugs worth around Rs 60 crores in a massive anti-narcotics operation and also arrested one person, officials informed on Tuesday.
According to reports, a massive consignment of narcotic tablets was seized in an operation in Karimganj’s Badarpur.
Officials said that they received a tip-off about a possible smuggling bid, based on which a team was assembled and the operation was carried out at Nischintpur village in Karimganj.
During the operation police intercepted a car and searched it as part of routine checks during which the illicit narcotic tablets being smuggled were found concealed inside it. The car was identified by the police as a Maruti Alto.
Meanwhile, the driver of the car was taken into custody by officials and charges of smuggling contraband substances have been framed against him. The accused has been identified as Jamaluddin, police said.
It may be noted that earlier in December last year, a huge quantity of contraband drugs were seized and two peddlers were arrested in Karimganj.
As per specific inputs, the Karimganj Police conducted a late night search operation and intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AR-01D-5996 at the Bazaricherra area.
Partha Pratim Das, the Additional Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district said, “We have received information that, a vehicle was coming from Mizoram side carrying narcotics and we immediately set up naka checking in multiple locations. We had intercepted the vehicle and during search operations, we found 3-4 secret chambers and recovered 131 soap cases containing 2.01 kg of heroin and 50,000 Yaba tablets from the vehicle.”
He also said that police apprehended two drug smugglers identified as Kabir Ahmed and Gopendra Das. The seized drugs have a market value of Rs 20 crores.
Meanwhile, lauding the Karimganj Police, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter and said, “Karimganj Police intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state at Kontakcherra and seized 2.01 kg Heroin packed in 131 soap cases and 50,000 YABA tablets. Also apprehended two accused in the operation. Bravo! Keep up the excellent work.”