Kaziranga’s Bagori Range to Reopen Ahead of Durga Puja: CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced the reopening schedule of the world-famous Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, ahead of Durga Puja.

The Bagori Range (Limited Circuit) will welcome visitors from September 26, aligning with the festive season. “In order to enhance your Puja celebration experience, we are pleased to announce the opening of the Bagori Range (Limited Circuit) of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve from 26th September 2025,” CM Sarma posted on X.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 24, 2025

The Kohora (Central) Range is expected to reopen in the second week of October, while the popular Elephant Safari will resume from November 1.

Authorities said the reopening is planned to coincide with Durga Puja festivities, offering tourists a chance to enjoy the park’s rich biodiversity and scenic beauty.

Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its population of the one-horned rhinoceros, remains closed during the monsoon months due to heavy rains and floods. The reopening marks the start of the new tourist season in Assam.

