Durga Puja in Kolkata 2025: Explore the Grand Festival, Rituals, and Celebrations

Durga Puja in Kolkata is the most spectacular celebration of Goddess Durga in India. While the festival is celebrated worldwide, the energy, grandeur, and devotion displayed in Kolkata are unmatched. In 2025, Durga Puja begins on 21st September and concludes on 2nd October with Vijayadashami, also known as Dashami, when the idol is immersed in water with elaborate processions and rituals.

Durga Puja 2025: Dates and Schedule

Important Occasion Date Day Maha Panchami 27th September 2025 Saturday Maha Sasthi 28th September 2025 Sunday Maha Saptami 29th September 2025 Monday Maha Ashtami 30th September 2025 Tuesday Maha Nabami 1st October 2025 Wednesday Bijaya Dashami 2nd October 2025 Thursday

What is Durga Puja?

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Durga was created from the combined energy of the gods to defeat the demon Mahishasura, who could not be defeated by any man or god. Her name in Sanskrit, Durga, means “the impenetrable,” symbolizing strength, self-sufficiency, and divine power. In Kolkata, her return is celebrated with elaborate rituals, cultural events, and community participation, reflecting the city’s devotion and love for the goddess.

Unique Rituals of Kolkata Durga Puja

Chokkhu Daan – Painting the Eyes of Goddess Durga

One week before the festival begins, idols are prepared by artisans, especially in Kumartuli, the famous potter locality in North Kolkata. The ritual of Chokkhu Daan, where the goddess’s eyes are painted, marks her divine presence on earth. This is considered one of the most auspicious moments of the festival.

Procession and Installation of the Idol

On the first day of Durga Puja in Kolkata, the beautifully decorated idols are brought to their respective pandals or homes in a grand procession. The idols are adorned with flowers, jewellery, red vermillion, and sweets. Lord Ganesh’s idol accompanies the goddess, highlighting her role as the mother of Ganesh and Kartikeya.

Pran Pratishta and Kola Bou Ritual

On the seventh day of Navaratri, the ritual of Pran Pratishta takes place. A small banana plant called Kola Bou is bathed in the river, dressed in a red-bordered sari, and brought back to the pandal to be placed near the goddess’s idol. This ritual signifies invoking the goddess’s presence in the idol and is followed by daily prayers and cultural performances throughout the festival.

Dashami – The Last Day

Vijayadashami, or Dashami, marks the goddess’s victory over evil. On this day, devotees participate in processions carrying the idol for immersion, most famously at Babu Ghat near Eden Gardens. Married women apply red sindoor (vermillion) on the goddess and then to each other, symbolizing marriage, fertility, and blessings.

Pandals, Decorations, and Bhog

Kolkata is famous for its themed and elaborately decorated pandals. Each pandal tells a story—ranging from Hindu mythology to social awareness themes. Visiting during the day allows a closer look at the artistry, while evenings offer a spectacular display of lights. Some of the most famous pandals include:

Ekdalia Evergreen: Known for replicating temples from across India.

Bagbazar: Over 100 years old, focuses on traditional rituals.

Kumartuli Park: Handcrafted idols with creative themes.

College Square & Mohammad Ali Park: Famous for unique artistic displays.

Suruchi Sangha & Santosh Mitra Square: Known for state-themed and intricate artwork.

Bose Pukur Sitala Mandir & Jodhpur Park: Showcase rural Bengal and unique annual themes.

Badamtala Ashar Sangha: A 75-year-old pandal, celebrated for creative excellence.

Bhog – The Festival Feast

Food is an essential part of Kolkata Durga Puja. Devotees enjoy Bengali snacks, sweets, and special Bhog meals offered to the goddess and later shared among attendees. Community kitchens are set up across the city to serve devotees, making food a central and joyous element of the celebrations.

Durga Puja in Kolkata is a celebration of devotion, culture, and community. From the painting of the goddess’s eyes to the grand immersion processions, from elaborately decorated pandals to delicious Bhog meals, the festival reflects the city’s unmatched spirit and love for Goddess Durga. In 2025, as the city comes alive from 21st September to 2nd October, visitors can witness one of the most vibrant and grandest Durga Puja celebrations in the world.

