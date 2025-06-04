Kokrajhar CDPO and Wife Chargesheeted in Corruption Case by CM Vigilance

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC) has filed a detailed chargesheet against the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Assam’s Kokrajhar district, Surjya Baruah, in a case involving disproportionate assets. Baruah was arrested for possession of wealth far exceeding his declared income.

Advertisment

Investigation revealed that Surjya Baruah’s disproportionate assets amounted to 198% more than his known sources of income. During his arrest, CM Vigilance officials recovered a large sum of cash from Baruah’s vehicle. The probe found that Baruah had been engaged in corrupt practices since 2014.

The chargesheet states Baruah amassed assets worth nearly ₹40 crore—465% more than his reported income. CM Vigilance submitted a comprehensive chargesheet of 3,142 pages within 58 days of the arrest. Officials also seized ₹50 lakh in cash during the arrest.

The chargesheet further names Baruah’s wife, Madhusmita Handique Baruah, as an accused in the case. The vigilance department continues its investigation into the matter.

Also Read: CM Vigilance Raids Arrested CDPO Surjya Baruah's Guwahati Residence