Assam: Speeding Dumper Runs Over Media Person In Bihpuria

A media person was tragically died during treatment after being involved in a road accident in Assam’s Bihpuria on Sunday.

According to reports, the victim was on a two-wheeler when a speeding truck rammed into it from behind. The deceased was identified as Dolly Hazarika, working at a regional media house in Assam.

The incident took place last night at Santapur in Bihpuria in the Lakhimpur district. Hazarika sustained grave injuries in the accident and was rushed to a hospital.

However, she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at Lakhimpur Hospital. The father of the deceased was identified as Dileep Hazarika and she was a resident of Pukhuri Paria village in the Bihpuria subdivision.

In yet another road mishap last night, one person was killed and several others were injured as an auto-rickshaw ferrying passengers crashed into a stationary truck in Assam’s Cachar district.

As per reports, the incident took place at Kalain in the Cachar district last night. The truck was parked on the side of the road when a speeding auto-rickshaw rammed into it from behind.