Landslide At Under Construction Lower Subansiri Hydel Project, 1 Dead

A construction worker was killed and two others were left injured on Monday following a landslide at the under construction Lower Subansiri Hydro Electrical project at Gerukamukh along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.
According to reports, the landslide took place inside a tunnel at the site of the construction during work hours.
The project is being carried out by Patel Engineering, reports added, stating that its workers were engaged at the time of the incident.
Meanwhile, the deceased worker has been identified as Jitu Hatibaruah of Gogamukh in the Dhemaji district of Assam. In addition, those injured in the incident were taken to Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital.
It may be noted that the landslide occurred as the NHPC is set to commission the 2,000 megawatt Subansiri hydro project in August, 2022.
It is worth mentioning that construction remained suspended between December 2011 and October 2019 at Gerukamukh along the Subansiri river following strong protests from several sections.
The main concerns of locals and other groups were safety and the impact to the downstream due to the ambitious project.
Protests were led by organizations including Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP).