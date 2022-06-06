Landslide At Under Construction Lower Subansiri Hydel Project, 1 Dead

A construction worker was killed and two others were left injured on Monday following a landslide at the under construction Lower Subansiri Hydro Electrical project at Gerukamukh along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

According to reports, the landslide took place inside a tunnel at the site of the construction during work hours.

The project is being carried out by Patel Engineering, reports added, stating that its workers were engaged at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the deceased worker has been identified as Jitu Hatibaruah of Gogamukh in the Dhemaji district of Assam. In addition, those injured in the incident were taken to Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital.