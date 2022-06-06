Hundreds Of Vehicles Stranded In Massive Landslide In Arunachal

Hundreds of vehicles were stuck in mud following a massive landslide on national highway-13 connecting Pasighat and Pangin in the Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.
The massive landslide took place today on NH-13 which left vehicles travelling from all directions stranded. Passenger vehicles including light and heavy, as well as two-wheelers were stuck after the landslide.
Meanwhile, the stranded passengers ran for their lives, leaving behind their vehicles on the highway which runs along the Siang river.
However, the lives of the stranded people were saved due to prompt action of the authorities
It may be noted that rescue operations in the region have not been initiated yet.
Officials informed that transportation across the highway becomes dangerous during monsoons due to constant fears of landslides.