Last Year's QP & Answer Booklets To Be Used In Upcoming Exams, Says SEBA

The Board of Secondary Education in Assam (SEBA) on Monday announced that the question papers and answer booklets printed in the year 2021 will be used for the upcoming examinations in 2022.

The state education board informed of the decision via an official notification having letter number SEBA/AB/NOTIFI/06/2018/29. It said that the same question papers and answer booklets will be used for the upcoming High School Leaving Certificate examination (HSLC) and Assam High Madrassa (AHM) examination.

The decision was taken as the printed question papers and answer booklets remained unused and will be utilised to minimise wastage of natural resources, the board informed.

The notification said, “This is for information to all the candidates, centre-in-charge, examiners, guardians and all concerned that the forthcoming theory examinations of HSLC/AHM will be conducted using the question papers and the answer booklets printed in the year 2021 wherever possible.”

It further said, “As the SEBA did not conduct HSLC/AHM Examinations in the year 2021 in the manner conducted during pre-covid-19 period, the question papers and answer booklets prepared in the year 2021 remained unutilised, and are being used for the year 2022, to avoid misuse of natural resources.”