"Leaders Without Accountability"-Lurinjyoti Attacks BJP Bigshots Including PM, CM & HM

Addressing a press conference at the Greater Dibrugarh Press Club, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi strongly criticised both the state and central governments for failing to address critical issues raised by the people of Assam.

Unanswered Questions During Amit Shah’s Visit

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at both the Centre and the state, accusing the ruling party of betraying the people of Assam with unfulfilled promises and contradictory policies on critical issues such as land rights, the Assam Accord, corruption, and the question of illegal immigrants.

Addressing a press conference, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi minced no words as he declared that the Union Home Minister’s recent visit to Guwahati had left “the questions of the people of Assam unanswered.”

“These are not our party’s questions. These are the questions of the people of Assam,” Gogoi said. “In 11 years and 3 months of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule, we have heard countless promises made during election campaigns, implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, safeguarding indigenous land, granting ST status to Adivasi communities of the tea gardens, and ending syndicate raj and corruption. But what has been delivered? Nothing. Every election brings new promises, but once they win, those promises vanish.”

Leaders Without Accountability

He accused the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and Union Home Minister of being “leaders without accountability” who have repeatedly betrayed the faith of Assam’s people. “When leaders make promises only to discard them later, it is nothing short of treachery,” Gogoi said. “This cycle of deceit is an insult to the democratic rights of citizens.”

Eviction of Illegal Immigrants – A Cruel Joke, Claims AJP

Reacting to Amit Shah’s proud assertion in Guwahati that “1.26 lakh acres of land will be freed from illegal immigrants,” Gogoi tore into what he described as the hypocrisy of the government. “Do you know what 1.26 lakh acres means? It is over 4,15,800 bighas of land. But what happens after eviction? Are the illegal immigrants sent back through due legal process? No. They are being resettled by the government itself and even compensated,” he alleged.

Gogoi pointed to the example of Kaziranga, where 332 families labelled as “illegal immigrants” were paid a staggering ₹14.72 crore in compensation. “The same people whom Amit Shah calls ‘ghuspethia’ were given land and money by the Assam government,” he said, highlighting the Gorukhuti case where evicted families were allegedly allotted one bigha of land each.

“This is a cruel joke on Assam,” Gogoi thundered. “On one hand, the Union Home Minister stands in Guwahati and boasts about sending illegal immigrants back. On the other, the Assam Chief Minister quietly gives them land and compensation. Is this not an anti-national act? Shouldn’t the Home Minister send the Chief Minister himself to jail for such betrayal of the people?”

Allegations of Corruption and Favouritism Against Himanta Biswa Sarma

The AJP President further delivered a blistering attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of shielding corruption while projecting a false image of a “corruption-free” Assam.

“By cozying up to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister wants the world to believe Assam is free of corruption,” Gogoi said, his voice rising with anger. “The truth is starkly different; under his tenure, the state has become a playground for favouritism and widespread misuse of power.”

Gogoi alleged that government contracts, land allocations, and business licenses are being handed out to those with close ties to the Chief Minister, leaving local contractors and ordinary citizens struggling to compete. “While the powerful prosper, the common Assamese are pushed aside, their opportunities stolen from them,” he said.

Gogoi highlighted that large corporate houses such as Adani, Ambani, Madani, and Saida Hamid are reportedly benefiting from the CM’s policies, while local Assamese communities continue to be marginalised.

Hengdang Controversy – Heritage Exploited for Politics

Lurinjyoti Gogoi criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for presenting Hengdang, a symbol of Ahom pride, to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Panchayat Representatives’ Conclave at Khanapara.

“Hengdang is not just a ceremonial sword, it is the pride of the Ahom people and a symbol of heroism for Bir Lachit Borphukan,” Gogoi said, his voice heavy with emotion. “Using it as a token of appreciation or for political display is an unforgivable act. Heritage should never be exploited for personal or political gain.”

Gogoi urged the Chief Minister to stop politicising Hengdang and focus on truly respecting the Ahom legacy. “If you are genuinely committed to the Ahom community, then the first step should have been granting ST status to the six communities we have long demanded,” he added.

He warned that manipulating symbols of history for personal interests undermines the pride and identity of Assam’s indigenous people. “By using Hengdang to protect his own interests and facilitate exploitation, the Chief Minister has committed a grave mistake that cannot be overlooked,” Gogoi said.

Land Policies Undermining Indigenous Communities

Gogoi raised serious concerns about the state government’s land policies, claiming that although the Chief Minister publicly promises to reclaim land from unidentified persons and return it to local communities, the reality is starkly different. “Land that rightfully belongs to indigenous communities is being handed over to powerful industrialists and influential businessmen,” he said.

He warned that if such practices continue, local Assamese could ultimately lose both their land and their rights under the current government. “The people of Assam cannot stand by while their heritage and resources are systematically stripped away,” Gogoi said, urging immediate action to protect the state’s indigenous population.

Also Read: Assam CM Creating Divisions Like ‘Shakuni Mama’ in Mahabharata: Gaurav Gogoi