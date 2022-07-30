Linking Aadhaar With Voter ID To Begin From August 1: Assam CEO Nitin Khade

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam, Nitin Khade on Saturday informed that the process of linking of Aadhaar details with voter ID in the state will begin from August 1.

Addressing the media at a conference at the office of the deputy commissioner of Kamrup metropolitan district, The Assam CEO said that people will not have to wait for January 1 for any new registrations or updates to the state electoral list as it was earlier.

Khade said, “From now on, people will not have to wait for January 1 for new entries or any updates to the state voter list. It will be updated four times every year so the people will get more chances to do so.”

He then said, “Updations will happen on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 over the year.”

Meanwhile, the linking of Aadhaar card with the voter card in the state will begin from August, the electoral officer said.

However, it will not be made mandatory to link Aadhaar details to Voter ID, the senior official added, saying that this will only be done to identify duplicate entries in the voter list.

“People who do not have Aadhaar cards will have to use other documents for the process of linking. For this, we have determined 11 different documents,” said Khade.