India's First Monkeypox Patient Recovers, To Be Released Soon

India’s first monkeypox patient from Kerala, 35-year-old man who is a resident of Kollam, has recovered from the virus. He will be discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

India is currently facing a new health issue, Monkeypox, which World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a global emergency.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said, “All samples were negative twice. The patient is physically and mentally healthy. The skin bumps are completely cured. He will be discharged today.”

The person had tested positive after arriving from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 12. On July 14, he was hospitalized with monkeypox symptoms.

The health conditions of the two other monkeypox cases that were detected in the state remains satisfactory so far. The Kerala Government has issued many advisories and preventive measures following first three cases detected in the state.