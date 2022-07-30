India's First Monkeypox Patient Recovers, To Be Released Soon

India’s first monkeypox patient from Kerala, 35-year-old man who is a resident of Kollam, has recovered from the virus. He will be discharged from the hospital on Saturday.
India is currently facing a new health issue, Monkeypox, which World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared a global emergency.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George said, “All samples were negative twice. The patient is physically and mentally healthy. The skin bumps are completely cured. He will be discharged today.”
The person had tested positive after arriving from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 12. On July 14, he was hospitalized with monkeypox symptoms.
The health conditions of the two other monkeypox cases that were detected in the state remains satisfactory so far. The Kerala Government has issued many advisories and preventive measures following first three cases detected in the state.
As per WHO, monkeypox is a virus that can be transmitted to humans through animals with symptoms that are similar to those witnessed in the past in smallpox patients, although it is less severe.
The first human case of monkeypox case was reported in the year 1970. Prior to the 2022 outbreak, it is reported in several Central and Western African countries.
In India, the first three cases of Monkeypox was reported in Kerala with travel history, however, fourth case was detected in Delhi with no travel history.
On July 23, WHO declared Monkeypox as global emergency under ‘Public Health Emergency of International Concern’ (PHEIC), which is one step below pandemic.