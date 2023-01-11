Liquor Bottles To Come With Warning Note: Assam Excise Minister

Liquor bottles sold in Assam will now have to include an important message, Assam excise minister Parimal Suklabaidya informed on Wednesday.
The message ‘Do not drink alcohol while driving’ will now have to be compulsorily included on every liquor bottle sold across the state.
In this regard, excise minister Suklabaidya wrote to the Secretary of the state excise department, IAS Rakesh Kumar.
The decision will be taken in a bid to sensitizes habitual liquor consumers of the dangers in driving under the influence of alcohol.
Earlier in November last year, cabinet minister Parimal Suklabaidya informed that the sale of liquor in Assam will soon rise amid discussions over distribution of new liquor licenses.
Addressing the media, Suklabaidya said that this measure was being taken with the view to stop the smuggling and consumption of illegal liquor from Arunachal Pradesh.
The cabinet minister for fishery, excise, environment and forest called for people to consume good quality liquor instead of the local ‘Sulai’ which sometimes ends in hazards.
He said, “Only 20 advertisements for liquor licenses have come out during the tenure of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Of the 20, we have already provided licenses for 10 liquor establishments.”
“Revenue collected from liquor sales in the state was Rs 3,000 crore in the last fiscal,” added Parimal Suklabaidya.