Liquor Bottles To Come With Warning Note: Assam Excise Minister

Liquor bottles sold in Assam will now have to include an important message, Assam excise minister Parimal Suklabaidya informed on Wednesday.

The message ‘Do not drink alcohol while driving’ will now have to be compulsorily included on every liquor bottle sold across the state.

In this regard, excise minister Suklabaidya wrote to the Secretary of the state excise department, IAS Rakesh Kumar.

The decision will be taken in a bid to sensitizes habitual liquor consumers of the dangers in driving under the influence of alcohol.

Earlier in November last year, cabinet minister Parimal Suklabaidya informed that the sale of liquor in Assam will soon rise amid discussions over distribution of new liquor licenses.