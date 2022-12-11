Angry Locals Set Car on Fire in Assam’s Baksa

A group of angry locals set a vehicle, involved in an accident, on fire in Assam’s Baksa district on Sunday evening.

According to sources, an Alto car and S-Presso collided head-on in Rangpara road in which one newly married woman died on spot.

The deceased has been identified as Kanika Boro.

Following the incident, the angry locals set the S-Presso car on fire.

There is a tense situation in the area at present.

Further details awaited.

Yesterday, two vehicles caught fire in separate incidents in the state.