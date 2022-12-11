Angry Locals Set Car on Fire in Assam’s Baksa

A group of angry locals set a vehicle, involved in an accident, on fire in Assam’s Baksa district on Sunday evening.
According to sources, an Alto car and S-Presso collided head-on in Rangpara road in which one newly married woman died on spot.
The deceased has been identified as Kanika Boro.
Following the incident, the angry locals set the S-Presso car on fire.
There is a tense situation in the area at present.
Further details awaited.
Yesterday, two vehicles caught fire in separate incidents in the state.
A vehicle loaded with rice straw came into contact with an electric while on its way to Signal Basti in Karbi Anglong and burnt down the entire vehicle with rice straw on it. The driver of the vehicle had sustained minor burn injuries.
On the other hand in Jorhat, employees of a petrol pump mistakenly filled a car with diesel while it was still repairing which caused the fire. The fire was immediately extinguished by firefighters and employees of the petrol pump.