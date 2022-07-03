Will Discuss Assam Floods In Upcoming Assembly Session: Rupjyoti Kurmi

The MLA from the Mariani constituency in Assam, Rupjyoti Kurmi promised that the flood situation will be brought up for discussion in the state legislative assembly.

Kurmi said that the terrible floods in Assam will be discussed in the upcoming session of the assembly, blaming the floods on the hydropower projects.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA mentioned that he will advocate for the floods in Assam to be declared a national issue.

Kurmi was in Nagaon’s Sadar Vidhan Sabha constituency to distribute flood relief materials where he said that the floods in Assam are a result of the hydropower projects.