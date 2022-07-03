Will Discuss Assam Floods In Upcoming Assembly Session: Rupjyoti Kurmi

The MLA from the Mariani constituency in Assam, Rupjyoti Kurmi promised that the flood situation will be brought up for discussion in the state legislative assembly.
Kurmi said that the terrible floods in Assam will be discussed in the upcoming session of the assembly, blaming the floods on the hydropower projects.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA mentioned that he will advocate for the floods in Assam to be declared a national issue.
Kurmi was in Nagaon’s Sadar Vidhan Sabha constituency to distribute flood relief materials where he said that the floods in Assam are a result of the hydropower projects.
He said, “The government has the opportunity to think about this issue in a new way.”
The Mariani MLA distributed three Bolero pick-up trucks full of potato, onions, rice, pulses and napkin among other items in Nagaon’s Rangalumukh.
MLA Kurmi was seen picking up relief materials on his back and distributing them among the flood affected.
He also interacted with the people there and enquired about the health of the elderly there.
The legislator of Nagaon Sadar constituency, Rupak Sharma was present alongside Kurmi as he distributed the relief materials.
Sharma also took stock of the situation and thanked Kurmi for the gesture.