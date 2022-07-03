No Rule Mandating Cattle Sacrifice During Eid: AIUDF Chief Ajmal

The chief of All India United Democratic Front (AUDF), Badruddin Ajmal on Sunday asked Muslims in Assam to refrain from sacrificing cattle during Eid celebrations.

Talking to the media, the legislator from Assam called for Muslims to refrain from ‘Kurbani’ ahead of Eid al-Adha or ‘Bakrid’.

The legislator said that Eid is a festival of joy. “During this time, we should not do anything that is against the religious beliefs of our brothers from other religions in the country,” Ajmal said.

He said, “There is no hard and fast rule surrounding cattle sacrifice during Eid.”