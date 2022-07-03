No Rule Mandating Cattle Sacrifice During Eid: AIUDF Chief Ajmal

The chief of All India United Democratic Front (AUDF), Badruddin Ajmal on Sunday asked Muslims in Assam to refrain from sacrificing cattle during Eid celebrations.
Talking to the media, the legislator from Assam called for Muslims to refrain from ‘Kurbani’ ahead of Eid al-Adha or ‘Bakrid’.
The legislator said that Eid is a festival of joy. “During this time, we should not do anything that is against the religious beliefs of our brothers from other religions in the country,” Ajmal said.
He said, “There is no hard and fast rule surrounding cattle sacrifice during Eid.”
There are many other animals apart from cattle. We can sacrifice them and refrain from sacrificing cattle, the AIUDF chief said, calling for all Muslims to adhere to the same.
Ajmal said, “To hurt someone is a great sin. With this view, I am calling for people to refrain from cattle sacrifice like everytime.”
He went on, “Our religion does not teach us to hurt other people or animals. If anyone does so, they will not get a place in heaven.”
“A large section of people are from different religions, some of which worship the cow. So, what is the need to sacrifice them?” Ajmal asked.